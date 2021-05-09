Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $87.47.

