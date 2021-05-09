Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $857,000.

SPGP opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

