Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $42.30.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

