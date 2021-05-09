Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.42 and its 200 day moving average is $249.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $291.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.