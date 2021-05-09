Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 11,009 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.