We Are One Seven LLC Sells 206 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,385.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.