We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

FIS stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.