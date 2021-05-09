We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

