We Are One Seven LLC Has $266,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

