We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 9,830 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.