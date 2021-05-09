We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 1,975 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $177.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

