Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $19.36 on Tuesday, reaching $305.49. 2,778,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day moving average of $283.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

