Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and $1.13 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00067261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00251952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 418.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $682.61 or 0.01161676 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.25 or 0.00745822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,681.91 or 0.99866462 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

