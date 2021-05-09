Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 48% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $161,776.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 48% higher against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $979.16 or 0.01698895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.