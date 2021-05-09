Warburg Research Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.31 ($9.78).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

