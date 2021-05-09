Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

