Waifu Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waifu Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $31,683.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00248932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $693.93 or 0.01195683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00768230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.02 or 0.99482551 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.