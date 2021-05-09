W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%.

Shares of GRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.67 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.