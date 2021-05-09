Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.89.

NYSE:VMC opened at $191.71 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $192.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

