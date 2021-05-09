Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Achieves $927.54 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $927.54 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $4.17 or 0.00007092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00790115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,592.38 or 0.09504740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

