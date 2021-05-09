VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $896,558.02

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 19% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $896,558.02 and $1,130.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00081619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00063091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.00785971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.98 or 0.09441419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043948 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.