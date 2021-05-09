Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €296.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €230.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.