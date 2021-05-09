VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. VNUE shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 4,282,315 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

