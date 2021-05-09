VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,465 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.63. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.