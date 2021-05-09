Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 26,400 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.19% of Entergy worth $37,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 47.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 106,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $2,297,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

