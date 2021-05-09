Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $45.85 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 63.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

