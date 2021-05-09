Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $25.52 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.