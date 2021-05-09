Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VMUK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.02. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

