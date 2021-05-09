Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 587 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.62. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

