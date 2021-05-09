Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,660 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,660 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after buying an additional 446,830 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 189,914 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,492,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

