Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,660 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,660 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 141,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,444 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

