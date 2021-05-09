Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 538,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 293,790 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

