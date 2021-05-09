Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,639.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

