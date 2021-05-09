Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 57,275 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 350.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

