Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.