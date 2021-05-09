Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $25.47 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

