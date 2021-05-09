Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million.

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$13.49 on Friday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

