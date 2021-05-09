Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Equillium worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

EQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Equillium, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $175.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

