Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

