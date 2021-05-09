Viasat, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viasat in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,479.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Viasat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Viasat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

