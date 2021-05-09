ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.39 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.