VerusCoin Trading Down 4.8% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $160.28 million and approximately $90,974.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00248026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $703.37 or 0.01225644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00786051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.36 or 1.00103914 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,134,753 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.