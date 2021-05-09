Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VRCA opened at $11.50 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

