VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

VEREIT (NYSE:VER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VEREIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.