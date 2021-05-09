VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of VER opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

