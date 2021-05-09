VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

