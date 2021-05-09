Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,744,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

