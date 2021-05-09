Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. On average, analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

