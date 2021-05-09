Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,996 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.