Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

